6 Tips By The DFWAC To Stay Safe From Online Human Trafficking

Human trafficking is a real problem in today’s world.

We are privileged to be safe in Dubai, but even a moment’s vigilance can help us save another life from exploitation. It is always better to be safe than sorry.

The Dubai Foundation for Women and Children provides immediate protection to survivors of abuse, and on the occasion of World Day Against Trafficking In Persons on July 30, the organisation has launched an awareness campaign to help combat human trafficking in the digital space.

Scroll down to see some tips that the DFWAC advises all residents to follow while online to stay cautious against human trafficking:

1. Be mindful of your privacy settings

This goes without saying. Nobody likes a peeping tom! Make sure that you are aware of your privacy settings- who has access to your personal information and photographs? Can you trust them all?

2. Block all the weirdos!

Your dazzling photographs are a sweet sight to witness, but not by @randomaccount123. So if you notice any suspicious follow/add requests- block and report the account right away!

3. Unleash your inner mysterious persona

We’ve seen enough and more WhatsApp forwards about this. Private information such as your holiday dates, identification details, and current location may be some crucial pieces of information that you’d want to think twice before sharing, because IDENTITY THEFT IS NOT A JOKE, JIM!

4. Research every job vacancy advertisement

Everybody dreams of working in Dubai- which is awesome, but it’s not that easy.

Don’t fall into the trap of a job offer that seems too good to be true. Only trust verified recruitment platforms such as Linkedin, GulfTalent, and Bayt; and of course, research the employer and company before joining.

5. It’s good to snitch…on suspicious advertisements

We promise that the only stitches you’ll get for snitching are the stitch in time that saved nine!

If you come across any advertisements that are clearly predatory, be a good citizen and report them to the police. You may be too smart for them, but others may not.

6. If you’re seeking help, do it from the right places

If you find yourself in a tricky situation, help is just a call away. No situation is too minor, embarrassing, or silly. Your safety and peace of mind are the most important in this happy city.

Helpline number for the Dubai Foundation For Women And Children: 800111

Together, we can help end human trafficking

As social media advances rapidly, so does the dangers that lurk in it. However, by simply being present, we can bring about a great deal of change, and put an end to this crime.