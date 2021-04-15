7 Amazing Ways To Spend Your First Ramadan Weekend In Dubai

Finally! IT’S THE WEEKEND! Woooooooooohooo, anyone else felt that this week dragged on a tad bit? But it’s time to let your hair down and round up the gang for some cute Ramadan iftars, fun staycays and immersive suhoors. You better treat yourself to these events before the dreaded work week arrives. *Shivers in disgust*

7. Build your OWN meals at Gourmet Burger Kitchen UAE Families, this one a perfechhhh pick for you! Give your kitchen a break and head out as a fam to break your fast at GBK. Choose 2, 4 or 6 beef, chicken or vegetarian gourmet burgers with GBK’s famous fries and drinks included. Feel free to upgrade on up to onion rings or one of GBK’s delicious milkshakes. The freedom to customize just adds to the appeal of this divine gourmet resto, indulge in all the classics like classic Cheese, signature burgers like the Shroom Swiss, the Taxi Driver and Blue Rockfort, the newly added Classic Hot Dog and the spicy Jalapeno Overload, not to mention fries that are to die for such as GBK signature skin-on fries. Where? GBK locations across the UAE in DIFC, Mirdif City Center, Jumeirah Lakes Tower – Cluster J and Abu Dhabi Mall.

6. Catch the IPL 2021 matches on a big screen at ILA Restaurant & Cafe The Indian Premier League is on full throttle ATM and ILA Resto and Cafe at Al Seef is hosting BRILL offers that cricket lovers will get a kick out of. This weekend, watch your fave teams battle it whilst munching on some delicious grubs and strong food & beverage deal. For AED49 you can indulge in shisha, soup, salad, a main dish, water or a soft drink!!

5. Make full use of Wingstop’s snatched offers this weekend! Ramadan deals, Free delivery, Loyalty points and more! Issa wings kinda weekend, make sure to order directly with Wingstop UAE via website or App and get exclusive offers and deals. In the mood to binge? Then order up bundles of 100, 300 and 500 wings and low-key call it a house party. What’s their Ramadan offer you ask? So get yo’self any group meal and get a FREE milkshake or apple pie absolutely free. Apart from this, get Free Delivery on all orders over AED80 and finally get REWARDED for loving wings! You can earn loyalty points with every order and earn an extra 50 bonus points on your first order. Brb, downloading the app! The important bits: Find your nearest Wingstop here

See the flavours right here

See the full menu right here

Order on the website here, App store here, Play Store here

4. Indulge in an all-day Urban iftar at EETEN starting from AED49.99! EETEN Urban Kitchen, the all-day eatery at Marina Mall, is serving up a healthy, hearty and all-day iftar option this Ramadan and there is a plethora of options! Fire-grilled marinated skewers of premium chicken or beef tenderloin topped with blanched ginger and cherry tomato served with brown rice or fries, lentil soup, and a side salad. Each diner who orders this at Iftar will also receive complimentary dates and a Ramadan drink as well. Price? AED 49.99 for the Urban Arabian Chicken skewers

AED 59.99 for the Urban Arabian Beef skewers Where? Marina Mall

3. Soak in some vitamin D at Twiggy By La Cantine Ask Siri to turn up Golden by Harry Styles as you lay back on your sun lounger and become one with the sun and sand. The new beach club and restaurant at the Park Hyatt Dubai Lagoon is reviving the beach scene in Dubai and calling on those who want to chill, drink and dine in an atmosphere of elegant but relax character. Bold art with specially created artwork that harks back to the sixties icon it’s named after. The beach is calling, pack light and head out to enjoy a 100-metre infinity pool of crystal-clear water and endless blue skies. Check out their socials here.

2. For a boujee kinda weekend mixed with vibes and KILLER aesthetics, Mimi Kakushi is your gal! Packages start from AED350 Try something novel and check out the orient nouveau Friday lunches at Mimi Kakushi! Choose from a plethora of food opts that are as quirky as the resto’s name. Get playful as you sample blended Far East cuisine with Western influences and tweaked up Japanese dishes, issa carnival down at Kakushi! The swinging jazz and exquisitely

curated cocktails and mocktails will transport you back to 1920s Osaka, the kinda escape you need after a long hectic weekend, handsown. Nibble on bites of citrus salt edamame and picked yuzu daikon before the cold starters, including beef tataki with truffle ponzu, sesame-dressed seaweed salad and a selection of sushi and sashimi arrive to take you on a culinary journey. Next, come the hot starters featuring black cod and prawn gyoza with a citrus miso sauce, crisp vegetable tempura, Kushi Angus beef and yakitori chicken thigh with sweet soy. Where? Four Seasons Resort Dubai at Jumeirah Beach To check out more, click here

1. A weekend staycay at the Caesars Palace Dubai… cuz why not?! Caesars Palace Dubai is staycay GOALS. This posh hotel is in a thrilling location, has a beach outside, a billion activities inside, it really is one heck of a summer escape especially when the weather isn’t 40+ degrees yet. Caesars Palace Dubai is home to luxury accommodations and is inviting all UAE residents down to indulge in their pampering staycay amenities. The benefits of staying here are abundant: For starters, a complimentary brekkie for 2 PLUS a SUPER 30% off best available rates!

2 FREE passes to Laguna Waterpark and The Green Planet

A FREE dinner to a participating restos (Dinner at any of the participating Caesars Palace Dubai restos OR choose to dine in and select from an enticing in-room dining menu)

Access to Empire Club – kids’ club

Wi-Fi Internet access

Access to the private beach and temp-controlled infinity pools *This offer only applies to UAE residents. BOOK NOW! Call +971 4556 6666 for reservations or inquiries. To make a restaurant booking, contact +971 4556 6466, or email stay@caesarsdubai.ae.