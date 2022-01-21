7 Fab Things To Get Around To This Weekend In The UAE

The weather has been beautiful throughout and now it’s time to have some fun. Here’s a roundup of some exciting events taking place around the country for you to enjoy this weekend

7. SKREAM at the Soho Garden the Palm

The UK’s underground music don SKREAM is coming to Dubai this Friday 21 to the all new Soho Garden Palm Jumeirah.

When? Jan 21

Where? Soho Garden Palm Jumeirah

6. Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship

Golf lovers this is the right place for you to be at ! And if you are not one, there’s still a bunch of fun stuff for you to enjoy with your family. The event includes fun activities, foodie treats, beverages and entertainment for everyone! They also have special days like the “Ladies Day”, “Family Day” and the “Red Friday”.

When? Jan 20-23

Where? Yas Links, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi.

Parking: FREE parking available on-site.

5. Saturday Brunches at La Carnita

Saturday is for the bottomless brunches happening at La Carnita. So what are you waiting for? grab your family and friends and head to La Carnita for an amazing experience. There’s also an afterparty right after the brunch!

When? Jan 22, Saturday

Where? Intercontinental Hotel, Dubai Marina.

Time? 1-4 pm & for the after-party from 4-6 pm.

4. Blood Donation Drive by Valeo

Valeo the digital wellbeing tech start-up born in the UAE, has organized a Blood Donation Drive in partnership with the Dubai Health Authority taking place at Al Quoz Arts Fest. Head to the venue with your family and friends, in making a big difference through this simple, essential, and lifesaving act of donating blood. Make it a #DateToDonate.

When? Jan 29

Where? Alserkal Avenue, Dubai

Time? 4:00–8:30 PM

3. Big Win Sale at Dubai Festival City

Shopping lovers this one is for you !!! Head down to Festival City this weekend for an ultimate BIG WIN SALE only for one day across all selected stores of choice ranging from beauty, fashion and a ton of other stores including IKEA. Every customer with purchase of AED 500 is a winner at Dubai Festival City Mall.

When? Jan 20, Thursday

Where? Dubai Festival City Mall

2. UAE national mountain bike challenge race

Bikers and adventurers get ready for a thrilling race experience at the new Hatta Wadi circuit. The fastest entrants will get special benefits in the first and second lap!!

When? Jan 22, Saturday

Where? Hatta Wadi Hub

1.DSF Market at Al Seef

Dubai Shopping Festival has organized another event at the most gorgeous Al Seef district bringing visitors 46 days of crazy activities, live entertainment, workshops and thrilling firework shows!

Where? Al Seef

When? Until Jan 30 2022

Time?

Sunday – Wednesday: 6-10pm

Thursday – Saturday: 4-11pm