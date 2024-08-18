8 Concerts To Watch Out For This Year In Dubai

Turn up the volume because Dubai is ending 2024 with a bang! Whether you’re a die-hard fan or just looking for an unforgettable night out, we’ve got the ultimate list of must-see concerts in the city that will have you dancing, singing, and making memories that last a lifetime. From iconic legends to rising stars, these 8 shows are the hottest tickets in Dubai, and you won’t want to miss a single beat. So grab your friends, dust off those dancing shoes, and get ready to experience the magic of live music in the heart of the UAE like never before!

Here are the 8 concerts you have to go before the end of 2024

8. Macklemore is taking the stage in October

Grammy-winning superstar Macklemore will be taking to the stage at Coca-Cola Arena. The American “Thrift Shop” rapper is set to bring a dynamic blend of hip-hop and pop to Dubai with a show like no other.

His world-famous tracks, including “Can’t Hold Us,” have not only topped the charts but have also resonated with audiences worldwide, sparking important conversations on topics such as equality and self-expression. His most recent song “Hind’s Hall” has also brought forth an important topic in today’s climate.

His Dubai performance promises to be a sensational live experience that will captivate and inspire fans of all ages.

Where’s the action? Coca-Cola Arena! Get your tix now!

When is it? October 3 at 9 PM

How much? Prices start at AED150

7. Rock out with the world-famous DJ Calvin Harris

Calvin Harris is one of the most acclaimed artists in music today. From multiple Brit Award, Billboard Music Award, and GRAMMY wins, to chart-topping singles, record-breaking music sales, and streaming numbers in their billions, the hugely talented producer, DJ, and hitmaker has done it all and never fails to leave a lasting impact on dancefloors across the planet.

Harris will be the first artist to perform at the highly-anticipated Ushuaïa Dubai Harbour Experience. His long-standing Friday residency at Ushuaïa Ibiza has cemented its status as the biggest party on the island, so his debut performance at the Ushuaïa Dubai Harbour Experience is set to be a truly unforgettable occasion.

Where? Ushuaïa Dubai Harbour Experience. Tickets HERE, folks!

When? October 26, and doors open at 6 PM, so make sure you’re there early to avoid traffic!

How much? Prices start at AED350, and tickets are selling fast, so make sure to get them quickly before they run out!

6. There’s A Murder On Sophie-Ellis Baxtor’s Dancefloor

Sophie Ellis-Bextor is a singer, songwriter, and pop icon known for her chart-topping hits. Her iconic song “Murder on the Dance Floor” and her collaboration with DJ Spiller on “Groovejet (If This Ain’t Love)” have remained in pop culture for decades. With a career spanning numerous hit singles, collaborations, and performances alongside iconic artists such as George Michael, Pet Shop Boys, and Erasure, Sophie has solidified her place in the music industry.

Where’s the party? Dubai Opera

When is it? The show starts at 8PM on October 26

How much? Price from AED290. Get it here!

5. Brace for a night of Metal and symphonies with Apocalyptica

Who knew metal could blend so well with cellos? The world-renowned Finnish symphonic metal band Apocalyptica makes their highly anticipated Dubai debut on September 13th at The Agenda, Media City.

The band is touring in support of the follow-up to their legendary debut record with the PLAYS METALLICA VOL. 2 TOUR 2024.

Apocalyptica’s unique and carefully crafted interpretations of Metallica’s biggest hits have enthralled fans, and the Dubai leg is part of their broader European Tour.

This concert promises an unforgettable night for Metallica and Apocalyptica fans alike, continuing the journey that began in 1996 with countless shows to their name; these classically-minded dynamos are returning to their roots, bringing a legendary story full circle.

Where? The action is at The Agenda, in Dubai’s Media City

When? September 13. Get your tickets here NOW!

How much? Tickets are on sale, starting at AED299

4. The legendary Filipino rockers Parokya Ni Edgar are performing live in Dubai

Experience their electrifying mix of rock, pop, funk, and rapcore in a concert that’s sure to rock Dubai to its core. Don’t miss your chance to see Parokya ni Edgar live—grab your tickets now and get ready to rock!

Where? The Coca-Cola Arena

When? September 1. Tickets HERE!

How much? AED199 +

3. Get Your Soul On With The Hits Of Motown

Get ready to groove! Soul Town is bringing the magic of Motown back to the QE2 this September, taking you on a nostalgic journey to 60’s Detroit with timeless hits from legends like Marvin Gaye, Stevie Wonder, and The Jackson 5. Expect faultless vocals, tight harmonies, and slick choreography as you sing, dance, and celebrate the unforgettable sounds of Motown!

Where? Theatre by QE2

When? September 27 – 28

How much? Starting from AED99 HERE!

2. Mark your calendars to catch Reza Sadeghi live on stage

Reza Sadeghi, one of the greatest Iranian pop singers, is coming back on stage in Dubai on Aug 29. He has many memorable songs and people know him as the Voice of Love. Come and see him live on stage as he performs one more time in Dubai after 3 years.

Where? Zabeel Theatre

When? August 29. Tickets flying here!

How much? From AED199

1. The King of EDM Martin Garrix is coming to Dubai

The biggest party of the year is back with the King of EDM, world-renowned DJ and producer Martin Garrix taking centre stage at Atlantis, The Palm this November.

Where? Atlantis, The Palm

When? November 16

How much? Tickets start from AED175. Hurry up! They’re selling fast.