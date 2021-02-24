A Biryani Place In DIFC Has A Dish With A 23 Carat Gold Garnish

Maybe this edible gold has a flavour that I just can’t taste? Oh well. It’s safe to say all UAE residents know what Biryani is but just for recap purposes, it’s a flavourful rice-based Indian dish and it’s super DELISH. Now that you know what Biryani and edible gold taste like, would you be willing to pay AED1,000 for it?

Dubai resto, Bombay Borough added a little something extra in their Royal Gold Biryani, increasing it’s value to AED1,000 which is around INR 20,000! Not only is the Biryani topped with 23 carat gold, but the serving dish is also golden plated! That’s luxury right there. The resto’s Royal Gold Biryani is far from a simple dish. Beneath the gold leaf Kashmiri lamb seekh kebabs, old Delhi lamp chops, Rajput chicken kebabs, Mughlai koftas, and malai chicken roast is saffron-infused biryani. Don’t even get me started on the wide array of yummy sauces, curries and raitas!

If you’re thinking of giving the Royal Gold Biryani a try, just know that it’ll take 45 minutes to prepare Too hungry to wait? They have other mouthwatering dishes like the Toddy Shop Fish Curry, masala podi, and Dum Ke Kali Dal that are worth ordering. You can order in from Deliveroo, Talabat, Zomato and Careem but if you’re looking to reserve… Call + 971 043271555 or email at difc@bombayborough.ae⠀

