Calling All Water Babies! A Brand New Beachfront Project Is Getting Started In Dubai

The golden hour at the beach hits different and everyone knows that. But it’s not just about that single hour, any ‘beach person’ will agree that the seaside brings with it the most gorg views and a chill vibe that can’t really be found anywhere else. Dubai is already stocked with some of the nicest watersides like the Kite Beach, JBR and more. But, why stop there? HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai has announced a whopping 500 MIL for a new beachfront project

كما اعتمدنا اليوم تطوير ١٢ كيلومتر من شواطىء دبي .. بمساحة مليون متر مربع .. من شاطىء الممزر وحتى أم سقيم الثانية … بتكلفة ٥٠٠ مليون درهم .. مساحات أكثر للسباحة .. ومسارات أفضل للجري .. وشوارع أطول للدراجات الهوائية .. جودة الحياة في دبي هو سر حب الحياة في دبي.. pic.twitter.com/PlVLhfKEKl — HH Sheikh Mohammed (@HHShkMohd) October 31, 2020

The new beach developments will stretch out for 12kms from Al Mamzar Beach to Umm Suqeim II

Not only will these changes give more swimming areas but the new project will give residents better and longer running and cycling tracks

About 29 other projects have also been given the green light to create eight million square meters of green spaces across the city