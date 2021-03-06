A Careem Captain Was Honoured By Dubai Police For Returning AED900,000

Careem captain Mohammed Orfan Mohammed Rafeeq was honored by Dubai Police after returning AED900,000 dirhams in cash after finding it in a car, left behind by a passenger.

Reports say that Mohammed immediately handed the money over to the Bur Dubai Police station upon seeing it.

How sweet! It’s incredible that authorities of Dubai praise its citizens for acts of kindness

Brigidier Abdulla Khadim Sorour, Director of the Bur Dubai police station praised Mohamed for his honesty, then handing him a certificate of appreciation.