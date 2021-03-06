Community
A Careem Captain Was Honoured By Dubai Police For Returning AED900,000
How sweet! It’s incredible that authorities of Dubai praise its citizens for acts of kindness
Brigidier Abdulla Khadim Sorour, Director of the Bur Dubai police station praised Mohamed for his honesty, then handing him a certificate of appreciation.
Careem captain Mohammed Rafeeq was given a certificate of appreciation for his goodwill
Thank you Rafeeq, we don’t know what we’d do without people like you!
Read similar wholesome stories on Lovin Dubai below:
AMAZING! An Expat Returned A HUGE Sum Of Money Accidentally Sent To His Account
An Emirati Man Returned AED3000 To A Guy Who Left It In An ATM Machine
or listen to the Lovin Daily: A Careem Captain Was Praised For His Honesty After Returning AED900,000 Left By A Passenger