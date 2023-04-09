LISTEN: A Dubai Based Company Is Turning The Metaverse Into A Service

This week on the DUBAI WORKS Podcast we’re joined by Sandra Helou, THE CCO of Metapolis. The company is a ‘Metaverse as a Service Platform’ built on a world-renowned technology stack and powered by leading blockchain technology.

The podcast discusses the story of Metapolis, The Metaverse Marketplace, and What’s Next For Metapolis