A Dubai Based Doctor Is Joining Xavi As He Becomes The New Barcelona Manager

Spanish coach Xavi Hernandez has been appointed as the new coach of the Barcelona team. The former midfielder and captain Xavi Hernandez will now be the head coach for Barcelona until 2024.

Xavi has now announced major changes to Barcelona’s medical system

After a series of unstoppable injuries hit the Spanish team this season, Xavi announced that he wants to make some major changes to medical system in Barcelona and restructure it in the coming period.

Dubai-based doctor Ricard Bruna to soon join the Barca hospital

Reports suggest that Xavi has decided to appoint a Dubai-based doctor at Barca hospital. Ricard Bruna will soon be among the medical staffs in the Barca hospital. Ricard currently works in Dubai.

Xavi’s decision was also supported by Alemani, Barcelona’s sporting director – who also feels a change in the medical system will set right treatment programs and help players to recover from injuries.

