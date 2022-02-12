A Dubai Resident Completed 2022 Devil Presses With 20kg Dumbbells In Under 10 Hours

Dubai resident and fitness enthusiast, Seena Akbary, recently completed an interesting challenge this year: he completed 2022 devil presses with dumbbells weighing 20kg in 9 hours 32 minutes, to help raise awareness for mental health.

Yep, he did that.

Learn about what inspired him, how the idea came about and watch our interview with him where he explained the process behind the achievement

Keep scrolling.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Seena Akbary (@globalstarfitness)

Seena Akbary broke a world record for completing the challenge

The founder of Global Star Fitness is also a martial artist and an Underarmour athlete who broke a world record after completing this challenge. Akbary is no stranger to the fitness world since he’s trained for years since moving to Dubai to be able to achieve the challenges.

He says this challenge is “one of the hardest ones he’s done,” adding that in 9 hours he felt he’s learned many experiences one would learn in life for a year in under that amount of time. The self-focus, community support and strength that was necessary for completing his challenge, which he conducted at Kite Beach.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Seena Akbary (@globalstarfitness)

In 2021, he also did a tyre flipping challenge from 4.08 am to 6.55pm under the sun during Ramadan

…and all while fasting! What kickstarted Seena’s entry into the challenge that he unlocked with the dumbbells kicked off when he flipped a tyre that weighed 250-400kgs.

When talking to Lovin Dubai, Akbary says building habits is the key to getting to your goals, whether fitness or otherwise and finding your why.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Seena Akbary (@globalstarfitness)

Catch our chat with Seena Akbary discussing his incredible achievement below!