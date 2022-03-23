A Dubai Resident Gets Arrested After Trying to Ignite A Fire At His Hotel Apartment

Dubai resident vandalizes hotel room live on social media

After damaging his hotel apartment and attempting to ignite a fire whilst broadcasting live on social media, a Dubai resident was arrested by police authorities at Palazzo Versace Hotel Dubai.

The hotel found out about the incident via social media as the individual was broadcasting live and disclosed his hotel apartment’s number, to which they responded by filing a defamation complaint, according to Khaleej Times.

After partially vandalizing the room and attempting to ignite a fire, Dubai Police and hotel security had to forcibly enter the room and detain him, as he used the room’s furniture to create a barricade at the entrance.

According to multiple sources, Dubai Police authorities also revealed that the man has been causing issues for the last two months at the hotel: “He was reported to the police 11 times by residents and staff members, and he was detained twice before being released”, adding that the tenant was living on rent in the apartment from its owner. ”

In addition to arson and vandalism, the accused was also seen having discussions on his live stream with two other individuals regarding “sorcery” and discussing ways of getting rid of an “evil spirit”, which is also against UAE law.