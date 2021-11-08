A Dubai Resident Has Lost Her Doggo And Is Rewarding AED 1,000 – AED 6,000 For Anyone Who Finds Her Pet

A Dubai family is desperately seeking answers, after their pet dog disappeared near Umm Suqeim. The family’s 10-year-old pet Maltese – Cuddles went for a routine walk on Thursday at 9 pm, near Umm Suqeim. However, he hasn’t returned home ever since. Cuddles was reportedly seen 30 kilometres away at Al Twar, the next morning.

The adorable Cuddles went missing on Thursday, near Umm Suqeim

On Monday, Ria Sodhi- Cuddles’ parent announced a reward money for anyone who finds his pet, encouraging people to help her. “We hope this will encourage more people to join the hunt for our beloved pet,” she said.

Cuddles was rescued by an Arab on Friday, but he disappeared again

The Indian expatriate has also stuck posters of her lil dog around town, to alert people about Cuddles. Fortunately, her efforts didn’t go unrewarded. On Friday afternoon, an Arab woman in Al Tawar, responded to Ria’s post on Twitter and said her lost pet was safe with her. She even shared a picture of Cuddles. However, by the time Ria rushed to the villa, Cuddles had disappeared once again.

Cuddles has been missing ever since Friday and the owners are extremely worried. The little dog is fitted with a microchip and wears a pink collar.

The owner spent 12 hours searching for her dog, but in vain

Ria has spent over 12 hours searching the Al Twar neighbourhood for any clue but has now been successful as yet. A heart-broken Ria went knocking door-to-door in the area, checked veterinary clinics and also extended her search to Sharjah’s Bird and Animal market. However, she hasn’t been able to spot lil Cuddles as yet.

“We went knocking on doors in the area, checked veterinary clinics and even visited the Sharjah Bird and Animal Market. With each passing day our hopes are fading. I fear someone took fancy to Cuddles and has kept him in their house,” said Ria.

There is a reward of AED 1,000 To AED 6,000 for anyone who finds him!

Also, for missing pets, Dubai residents are urged to contact the Dubai municipality on 04-289-1114 or visit their facility near Mushrif Park ASAP.

This is just SO heart-breaking!