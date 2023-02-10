A Dubai Resident Shared A Heart-Warming Recreation Photo As A Tribute For Living 30 Years In The UAE

Britisher Hannah Wells took to her LinkedIn to share this lovely tribute

“Last week my family celebrated living in Dubai, UAE for 30 years. It’s one of my favourite fun facts to tell people that I have been in this country for nearly my entire lifetime and it heavily shapes who I am as a person today.”

Then

A giggling Hannah Wells kneels on one leg as if getting anointed with a knighthood in front of the ongoing construction of the five-star hotel.

Now

Recreating the same picture, a confident woman now kneels with poise on the sand in front of the now world-famous Burj Al Arab.

Wells has an important message to go with this heart-warming tribute

She addresses her message to those who are debating a career abroad and says:

As someone once told me… you are not a tree. You do not have to stay where you are now. And if you move, you do not have to stay there either. Some things you might want to know: good friends become family. Give a place a year to settle before you find those friends, your routine and passions – it will come. Travel, explore, try. You’ll definitely learn something.

