A Dubai Resident Was Having Her Head Shaved Due To Chemo And Her Hairdresser Offers His Support

Eight to nine months after moving to Dubai, mum of 3 Emily, aka @daveyelaisa, was diagnosed with a rare aggressive form of breast cancer

She began her treatment last month right after her diagnosis and quickly started to lose her hair.

Unfortunately, this is a very common side effect of chemotherapy and many choose to shave their head instead of watching the hair fall out each day.

Jalal Hafed is a well-known hairdresser in Dubai and he’s also a friend of Emily’s. He offered to shave her head for her. Just a quick scan of Jalal’s Instagram page, you’ll notice he primarily works on men.

After Jalal finished shaving her head, he turned around to shave his own head to show his support

He shared the video on his page and wrote “Sometimes life’s not fair but if you stick together through the good times and the bad, you can achieve anything!” His action was absolutely sincere, supportive and selfless.

While this journey is not easy, Emily decided to use her Instagram to document her battle with cancer and help others who are going through similar experiences.

We wish her all the best in her recovery and may she come out of this with a good bill of health!