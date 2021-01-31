A Dubai Resto Is Doing A AED1 Million Valentines Day Package

Valentines Day has gone to extreme lengths, once or twice but you’ve never seen one quite like this, we promise you that! A day dedicated to spending quality time with the person you love, a box of chocolates and a fancy shmancy gift are quintessential Valentines Day expectations. What’s not expected, is the AED1 million Valentines Package by Dubai resto, Argentina Grill

No you read that right, it costs AED1 million, for one night. One night of absolute luxury! If you’re looking to spend some money, or a lot, and POP the question, then Argentina Grill is the place to go. The package starts off with a Rolls Royce ride to the VIP helipad for a beautiful 45-minute trip across Dubai. Sit back, enjoy the view and indulge in some gold-coasted chocolates and a bottle of fizz. The freshest dishes money can buy will be prepped and served by Argentina Grill’s very own Head Chef, Michael. Truffle this, caviar that, the WHOLE 9, while you set your eyes on Atlantis the Palm. Then it’s time for the 3-hour yacht experience at Dubai Marina, packed with bubbly and a luxury fruit basket.

Oh no, it’s not time to hit the hay, it’s time to walk into the South American brand’s La Mer resto where the place will be decked out with 5,000 roses. Of course a lavish 4-course meal will follow but the dessert is all about the proposal! The ring is a Aquae Jewels 5 carat diamond ring, inclusive in the package. How bling is that!