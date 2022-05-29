A father and his 5-year-old son have been reunited after 10 months of separation due to a family dispute. The mother travelled to Dubai with her son and refused to let the father speak to their child. The father was facing financial difficulties that would not let him get a UAE visit visa.

According to Brigadier Dr Tariq Muhammad Noor Tahlak, Director of Naif Police Station, after 10 months, the father became financially stable and decided to travel to the UAE in hopes to see his son. The father spoke to his father-in-law to convince him to see his son but even then, she refused the advice and insisted on her decision. The father-in-law sought the help of the Dubai Police

Dubai Police helped the parents overcome their conflict and seek what’s best for their child. They were also able to reunite the father with his son

The police called the mother and were able to convince her in allowing the father to see his son. They reminded her that this right is guaranteed by international and local laws as well as the Sharia.