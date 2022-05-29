Latest
A Father And His 5-Year-Old Son Have Been Reunited After 10 Months Of Separation
A father and his 5-year-old son have been reunited after 10 months of separation due to a family dispute. The mother travelled to Dubai with her son and refused to let the father speak to their child. The father was facing financial difficulties that would not let him get a UAE visit visa.
The father spoke to his father-in-law to convince him to see his son but even then, she refused the advice and insisted on her decision.
The father-in-law sought the help of the Dubai Police
Dubai Police helped the parents overcome their conflict and seek what’s best for their child. They were also able to reunite the father with his son
The police called the mother and were able to convince her in allowing the father to see his son. They reminded her that this right is guaranteed by international and local laws as well as the Sharia.
“We explained to the mother that children’s rights must be respected, and children should never be involved in family disputes. We also reminded her that the UAE’s federal law on children’s rights, aka (Wadeema law), obliges both parents to respect the full rights of their children,” he said.
The father, Mr. Hussein, thanked the police, especially the victim support team who handled the family matter and granted him in meeting his son.