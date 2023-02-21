Latest
A Flight From Dubai To Dhaka Was Diverted To Karachi Due To A Medical Emergency
Flight FZ 523 from FlyDubai was heading from Dubai to Dhaka on February 18 but diverted to Karachi after a medical emergency occurred on board.
The flight took off at 1:45 pm and was scheduled to land at 8:30 pm in Dhaka. After the emergency landing, the plane left for Dhaka at 8:17pm Karachi time. So what happened?
A passenger had a sudden medical emergency and sadly passed away during the flight
It is unclear if the passenger passed away on the plane or after landing
It is not clear what caused the medical emergency or the passenger’s death. However, reports indicate that a defibrillator was used to try to resuscitate the passenger without success.
Medical emergencies can occur at any time, even on commercial flights. Airlines have protocols and medical equipment in place to respond to such situations promptly. In the event of a medical emergency, the pilot may decide to divert the plane to the nearest airport or make an emergency landing, as was the case with Flydubai Flight FZ 523.
Our thoughts are with the family of the deceased passenger during this difficult time.