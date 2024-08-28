A Genius Emirati Women’s Day Campaign Honours The Women Behind UAE’s Streets

Ever cruised down Hessa Street or Latifa bint Hamdan Street and wondered about the incredible women behind these names?

Well, buckle up, because Al-Futtaim Toyota is turning the spotlight on the unsung heroines of the UAE!

This Emirati Women’s Day, they’re bringing history to life in a way that’s as modern as it is meaningful.

Teaming up with RTA, Al-Futtaim Toyota is taking street names to the next level!

Imagine driving down Hessa Street or Latifa bint Hamdan Street and getting a real-time story about the incredible woman the street is named after. Thanks to Yango Maps and Toyota.ae, you’ll get the lowdown on these remarkable trailblazers right from your car!

And it doesn’t stop there! This campaign is turbo-charged with a social film showcasing these legends, eye-catching OOH ads popping up where you’d least expect them, and radio spots making sure you don’t miss a beat.

It’s a full-throttle tribute to the extraordinary women who’ve shaped the UAE!

And folks, this isn’t your average tribute…

Al-Futtaim Toyota is bringing the past to the present in style, ensuring that the legacies of these trailblazing women are celebrated and remembered

Whether you’re on the road, scrolling through social media, or catching the latest radio updates, you’re in for a ride that’s as informative as it is exhilarating.

So hop in, tune in, and let’s honor the incredible women who make the UAE shine!