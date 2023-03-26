A Group Of Residents Prepared Iftar Meals For 1400 Workers

Beyond just abstaining from food and drink, Ramadan is also a time for self-reflection, spiritual growth, and giving back to the community. The Holy Month is known as the month of giving. Everyone in the community is encouraged to be more charitable during this time, with acts of kindness ranging from small acts of goodwill to larger philanthropic efforts. The focus on generosity and helping others during Ramadan highlights the importance of caring for others and spreading kindness throughout the world.

This week, a group of colleagues decided to do some good during the wonderful and generous time of Ramadan.

They came together to raise money for iftar meals for a lone labour camp between Dubai and Abu Dhabi

In a tweet thread, Dan Qayyum recalled the story of how he and his colleagues fed 1,400 workers.

At first, it seemed like a small gesture. But as they looked for a place to distribute the meals, they stumbled upon a lone labour camp in the desert between Dubai and Abu Dhabi. They quickly realized that they would need to feed 1400 workers, and the task seemed daunting.

But they didn’t give up.

They managed to raise enough money to provide biryani meals for all 1400 workers and found a restaurant that could cook and package the meals

However, there were delays in packaging and transportation, and they didn’t arrive until 6 pm when iftar was around 6:30 pm. A crowd had already started to gather, and the team was nervous.

To ease the tension, they decided to give out fruit to the people waiting outside the camp. The response was overwhelming, and the fruit was gone in a matter of minutes. Finally, the truck arrived, and the team began handing out the biryani meals. In just 25 minutes, they distributed all 1400 meals, completing the task.

Next day in the office we managed to raise enough from our colleagues and a couple of friends to feed all 1400, and found a restaurant that could cook and package 1400 chicken biryanis. Early Friday I was nervous as the task seemed massive. (3/n) pic.twitter.com/QxrQoYHJcg — Dan Qayyum (@DanQayyum) March 25, 2023

The workers at the camp were grateful and disciplined, showing respect and gratitude to the team

Some even asked for extra meals to share with colleagues who couldn’t queue up. No food went to waste, as the team made sure everyone was fed.

This act of kindness may seem small, but it made a huge difference to the workers at the camp. It’s a reminder that we all have the power to do good in the world, no matter how small the act may seem. The team plans to continue their efforts and do more good during Ramadan and Eid.

Funniest moment of the day was when a friend who’s cabin crew with a local airline said how this just feels like he’s back at work ffs 😂 pic.twitter.com/H6pupQxTEN — Dan Qayyum (@DanQayyum) March 25, 2023

