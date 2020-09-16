د . إAEDSRر . س

A LinkedIn Job Advert In Dubai Specifies You Must Be A Single Woman Under 28 Years To Apply

If you have some negative energy that needs to be channelled productively, send it in the direction of this job advert.

The post can be found on Linked In, the site which is usually used for professional networking, employers posting jobs and job seekers posting their CVs, the company in question is seeking a communications coordinator and personal secretary… But it’s the job description which is on the receiving end of heaps of backlash.

NOT because it doesn’t offer a competitive salary, not because it requires five years of experience for an entry-level role, (the usual gripes) in THIS case, the job description specifies they’re looking for single women only, who must be under 28 years. The salary for the full-time position was not listed and so far the job advert has over 200 applicants.

I’ll repeat, to qualify for this position you must be single, a woman, and under the age of 28.

Spotted by resident Nicola Ellegaard and shared on Twitter, the resulting debate proves people are sick and tired of this type of behaviour

The type of boss nobody wants nor needs

People are ripping apart the advert for all kinds of reasons

The role even asks the potential candidates to be ‘always available’

Let’s look at the positives

Avoid, avoid, avoid

In a city where both public and private entities are striving to achieve gender equality, it’s a shame to see a small few are still communicating messages of sexism and ageism

