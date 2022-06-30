A Man Illegally Climbs And Dangles From The Top Of A Dubai Skyscraper

A well-known a British Free-Climber illegally climbed to the top a skyscraper by posing as worker.

He hung from the top of the building with no safety equipment

He climbed to the top at 5:45am to avoid detection. After being shouted at by a site worker, he pretended to be construction worker and climbed to the top the skyscraper. From there he again climbed Dubai’s tallest crane and hung off of it with one hand.

He climbed right next to the Burj Khalifa

He climbed the skyscraper Il Primo, which is right next to the Burj Khalifa.

At the very top, he was 390 meters above the ground.

His video is on YouTube

His illicit activity was recorded and posted on YouTube. The video shows him dangerously moving around a crane. He admitted he had “a few close calls” and almost fell.

The Dubai Government prohibits such dangerous acts.

Dubai Police have previously stated on that the trend of rooftopping is illegal without pre approved permissions from the proper authorities.