A Message From A Dubai Resident: 'Stop Littering Massage Cards'

The age-old question. Which came first? Tecom or the massage card?

Barsha Heights, Barsha and even parts of Dubai Marina are littered with Massage Cards. If you’re been here long enough, you’ll know there ARE clean up operations, but almost daily, new cards get dropped, and you’d be forgiven to becoming totally blind to promos which usually have women in lingerie, and bikinis offering at-home massage services.

(Don’t be fooled, this service ain’t legal, if you need a massage, get it from a reputable business.)

The cards are dropped on the street, in doorways, and (a PAIN for drivers) cards get shoved between car windows and one content creator has had enough. He asks simple, ‘stop littering’ and we stan!

A strongly worded letter from Dubai residents, ‘STOP LITTERING MASSAGE CARDS’