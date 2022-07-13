A Motorcycle Enthusiast Is Going On An EPIC 10,000 KM Journey From Dubai To Ireland And It’s For A Great Cause

Motorcycle enthusiast Evan De Búrca is going on an epic 10,000 KM journey on his motorbike from Dubai to Donegal in Ireland to raise funds for the Red Cross/Red crescent in their efforts to provide for orphans in conflict zones.

He will be passing through 11 countries along the route, making his way through the scorching hot summer deserts of Arabia to the snowcapped peaks of the Alps on his journey.

He’s asking for peeps to sponsor AED1 for each kilometer of the journey. Búrca leaves for Donegal this Tuesday.