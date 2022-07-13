د . إAEDSRر . س

Latest

A Motorcycle Enthusiast Is Going On An EPIC 10,000 KM Journey From Dubai To Ireland And It’s For A Great Cause

Author profile image

By

Article Featured Image

Motorcycle enthusiast Evan De Búrca is going on an epic 10,000 KM journey on his motorbike from Dubai to Donegal in Ireland to raise funds for the Red Cross/Red crescent in their efforts to provide for orphans in conflict zones.

He will be passing through 11 countries along the route, making his way through the scorching hot summer deserts of Arabia to the snowcapped peaks of the Alps on his journey.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by De Búrca (@evan_de_burca)

He’s asking for peeps to sponsor AED1 for each kilometer of the journey. Búrca leaves for Donegal this Tuesday.

More Posts

View More

Other Lovin Locations

See Other Locations

Thank you for subscribing!

Your email has been added to our list.

lovin.co/dubai/en says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

Share

Powered by WP Socializer