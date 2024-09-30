Latest

A New Bridge Has Opened Near Jumeirah Village Circle

The RTA has created a new bridge located on Al Khail Road between Al Khamila and Hessa Street. Its aim is to reduce traffic from Jumeirah Village Circle for those headed towards Deira. 

The bridge is made up of two lanes and has the capacity to hold 3200 vehicles per hour. It is part of the RTA’s efforts to improve the infrastructure of the city as a whole and cater to the needs of a growing population. 

According to the RTA, it is made to connect residential areas with development ones in order to make transportation as efficient as possible.

To test out this efficiency Lovin held a poll asking subscribers “Did the news bridge improve traffic?” and the results were mainly positive.

There were also upgrades made to the surface of the roads stretching for 900 metres as part of this transformation.

Earlier this month, the RTA announced the opening of two other bridges in Dubai that are part of an intersection improvement project.

 

