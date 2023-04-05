A Pink Full Moon Will Light Up The Sky In The UAE Tomorrow

The Full Moon in April falls during the Holy Month of Ramadan on April 6. This full moon is known as the Pink Full Moon.

The Pink Full Moon is named after the moss pink wildflowers that bloom in the early spring

Grab your loved ones and head over to an open area. So you can all watch this glorious phenomenon light up the sky!

The Pink Full Moon will hit its peak on April 6 at 8:35 am in the UAE

However, it will be visible throughout the entire week in the night sky for everyone to witness. This is the time to grab your friends or family, head over to a park, beach or desert. And get ready to watch the glorious pink full moon light up the sky all over the nation.

Additionally, the Emirates Astronomy Society announced that the first full moon of Ramadan is on April 7. This marks April 21 as the first day of Eid Al Fitr.

