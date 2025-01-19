A Quick Guide To The Meaning Behind The 7 Emirates Of The UAE

Kudos, you can name the seven Emirates off the top of your head – but did you ever wonder what each of the names mean?

Sure, you may know a little Arabic so you may have guessed the meaning of Ras Al Khaimah, but most of other Emirates names are more esoteric in nature (And no, Abu Dhabi does not mean father of Dubai).

A local cultural ambassador at SMCCU (Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Centre for Cultural Understanding) explains for you the meaning behind the seven emirates of the United Arab Emirates.

1. Abu Dhabi: (pronounced in Emirati Arabic as Bu Dhabi) The father of the gazelle

2. Dubai: The origin of Dubai’s name is debated. The old name of the city was ‘Al Wasl’ meaning connection. Some say the word comes from ‘Duba’ which means to creep. Other theories link it to a type of young locust known in the region.

3. Sharjah: Rising sun

4. Ajman: (pronounced in Emirati Arabic as Aymaan) Also debated, some say the name came from Ajman tribes that migrated from Al-Ahsa in Saudi Arabia. Other theories say that Ajman gets its name from the word ‘Ajab’ meaning foreigner

5. Umm al Quwain: (pronounced in Emirati Arabic as Umm Guwain) It used to be called Umm Al Quwatain meaning mother of two powers

6. Ras al Khaimah: Head of the tent

7. Fujairah: Spring water at the bottom of the mountain

So now you know! Time to go flex to your friends.

Watch the video here: