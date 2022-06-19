A Tourist Had Lost Her Luggage And Money In A Bus But Dubai Police Returned Them In 30 Mins

A Russian tourist who was travelling on public transportation in Dubai accidentally left her 2 bags, phone, wallet, and passport. But Dubai is known for being one of the safest cities in the world with the kindest residents. Even if you’re bound to lose something, you’re extremely likely to find it exactly where you left it.

She filed a report via the Dubai Police call centre (901) claiming she left her 2 bags, phone, wallet, and passports while she was commuting.

According to Colonel Khalfan Al Jallaf, director of the Dubai Tourist Police Department, she could not remember the vehicle’s data or route so the police tracked her journey and reviewed the routes, utilising the smart systems across the city.

The team identified the bus that took her from La Mer to The Palm. The director of the Dubai Tourist Police said their swift response took no longer than 30 minutes from receiving the report to handing the lost luggage to the tourist. She expressed her gratitude to the police for helping her find her belongings.