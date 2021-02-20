A Travel Agency In Dubai Was Shut Down For Offering PCR Tests Via WhatsApp

A travel agency in Dubai was shut down by the Dubai Economy for secretly offering PCR Tests via WhatsApp.

The agency, located in Business Bay, was shut down on Thursday because in the UAE, only medical facilities licensed by the Ministry of Health & Prevention (MOHAP) and Dubai Health Authority (DHA) are allowed to offer services for the PCR tests in Dubai.

DHA came to know that labs cooperated with the agency, resulting in its immediate shutdown

Investigations for the place took place after a customer complained about the COVID-19 home service service received, following which it was discovered that it used a WhatsApp business account, asking for all the details and then to pay for the test online, reports say.

The Director of the Commercial Control Department at Dubai Economy, Abdulaziz Al Tannak said “The inspection teams from the Commercial Compliance & Consumer Protection Sector monitor the markets and carefully investigate any observations we receive from consumers to ensure that commercial establishments adhere to the laws as applicable.”