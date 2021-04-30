A UAE Telecom Company Giving Back To Construction Workers Has People In Tears Etisalat shared a heartwarming video that has had UAE residents in tears. The Ramadan goodwill of the UAE-based telecom network provider shows how it sat down the heroes of the UAE, our builders and construction workers, to surprise them all with AED25,000 to provide for the education of their children. The beautiful spirit of the Holy Month of Ramadan was evident in this tear-jerking video We’re not crying, you are.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Etisalat (@etisalat)

The initiative to give back was done to commemorate International Worker’s Day In the video shared by Etisalat on Thursday, the provider gave its sincerest gratitude and appreciation to the millions of workers in the UAE for their efforts in building EVERYTHING we see around. The emotional video celebrates the work that these UAE heroes do not just this year but every year! If you’ve been tapping your IG stories, you may have already seen one or two of your friends share this beautiful video, and for good reason.

The spirit of humanity is undoubtedly alive and well and it shines through especially during this Holy month