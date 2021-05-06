Egyptian Classical Artist Abdel Halim Hafez Will Perform A Hologram Concert At Dubai Opera

It’s safe to say that all Arabs know who the infamous Abdel Halim Hafez is. The classical Egyptian singer was in his prime during the 50’s and 60’s. His songs rang through households during the Six-Day War of 1967 and the 6th of October war of 1973. In addition to composing songs about the wars, he also wrote the most striking love songs.

He passed away in 1977 but left behind a prideful legacy. Fans from all over the Arab world play his songs.

Abdel Halim Hafez is coming to Dubai Opera for their first hologram concert