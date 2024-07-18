REVIEW: Head To This Rooftop Resto For Your Peru-fect Sundowner!

Dubai is home to many restaurants, each claiming to be masters in the cuisine they serve. But a select few take deep pride in their origins.

In just one visit, these cultural hubs ensure that you are made aware of things beyond your plate. They go the extra mile to tell you about the historical occurrences that came together to result in this glorious dish in front of you. Why are anticuchos made with heart meat? why must the lamb shank be slow-cooked for hours? Why is this sweet corn dessert unlike anything I’ve had before?

Above Eleven is a unique rooftop restaurant situated in Palm West Beach. Every dish here is a mouthful of flavour, served with a sensational backstory and a smile.

P.S. if you want to sample the best of the cuisine all at once, don’t forget to check out their exclusive, one-off brunch happening on July 27!

Above Eleven is an indulgent tribute to the rich history of Peru

Perched high above on the 14th floor of the Marriot Resort Palm Jumeirah, this restaurant serves you ‘Nikkei cuisine’- a combination of Japanese and Peruvian flavours. Combine it with iconic Dubai views of the Marina, Ain Dubai, and the Burj Al Arab…and you have a recipe for the perfect evening!

Pro tip: Make sure you schedule an early dinner and come up during sunset. You can sip on a pisco* and capture the Dubai Marina being engulfed by beautiful golden rays…plus the yachts!

Peruvian food is influenced by the country’s history of colonisation by Japan, France, and Spain. You can expect the same at this authentic restaurant.

The staff here do not only feed you, but also your mind. They take great pride in explaining the menu and its historical influences, ensuring that when you leave, you take home at least a beginner’s knowledge of the rich and diverse Peruvian region with all its beaches, mountains, and jungles.

What to eat?

Everything here is carefully thought out and explained to you at just a finger point.

I started out with a Peruvian classic- Amazonia Cebiche. This fresh fish dish was served in a sauce called tigre leche (tiger’s milk). That burst of tangy energy set the mood for the rest of my meal.

I tried the Hamachi Truffle Ponzu and Nigiri Hotate too- both absolutely divine in flavour.

Apart from the rebellious black angus anticucho (which they also serve with octopus meat- for the daring!) I also indulged in the pierna de cordero– a slow-cooked lamb shank.

My waitress Moe explains that this portion of the lamb has to be slow-cooked for hours. This is because this leg muscle has become tough after walking on mountainous terrain all its life. (Have you ever had a waitress explain this much to you? Shoutout to Moe for being so good at her job!) And yes, the meat really does fall right off the bone.

In other main courses, I enjoyed the touch of cassava in the ‘Red Snapper a lo macho’- it also comes with two giant prawns! Served in a generous bowl of macho sauce- this one is a spicy dish. So only consume if you are macho enough!

For dessert, a dish called Texturas De Maiz was served. I’ve never seen such a unique combination before- This dish consists of sweet corn cake, corn foam, cheese ice cream and a huacatay gel…served with a crispy quinoa cracker. The dessert emphasises ‘texturas’ in the name to reflect the dual sensations that stun your mouth after a bite. Chewy quinoa with a soft creamy sweet corn cake… this is perfect for those who want a sweet treat that’s not too sweet.

Another great option is the Suspiro A La Limena– a lucuma caramel pudding that comes with arroz con leche ice cream and a cinnamon sable. Also a sweet that you can truly enjoy!

* All my meals were washed down in the beautiful company of pisco, a native Peruvian brandy. If you’re looking for an extremely unique drink, the lucuma pisco is a must-try. It’s a Peruvian flavour that is similar to dates or mango.

Final words

Above Eleven is a beautiful place for a quiet dinner date. Or go over the weekends for their live DJ if you want a fun fiesta!

Either way, you’re in for a treat. This might be your most affordable mini-trip to Peru!