Abu Dhabi…Get Ready For A PAW-some Adventure!

Abu Dhabi fam, get ready because the PAW Patrol pack is back and rolling into Etihad Arena for an action-packed adventure from August 29-31, 2025! This is not the same show as last time…

This time, Ryder and his fearless rescue pups are setting sail on a pirate-themed quest in PAW Patrol Live…“The Great Pirate Adventure”

Anddd it’s going to be one epic ride!!!

This high-energy, music-filled live show, presented by Nickelodeon and VStar Entertainment Group, brings the world of the top-rated preschool series PAW Patrol to life in a spectacular way. Expect interactive moments, pirate catchphrases, and plenty of chances to help the pups crack the mystery of a hidden treasure.

Mayor Goodway is all set for Adventure Bay’s big Pirate Day celebration, but things take a turn when Cap’n Turbot gets trapped in a dark cavern.

Enter the PAW Patrol team – Chase, Marshall, Rubble, Skye, Rocky, Zuma, and the newest pup Tracker…to save the day!

But wait, there’s a twist… Mayor Humdinger wants the treasure for Foggy Bottom. Will the pups outsmart him and complete their pirate adventure? There’s only one way to find out!

Folksss, this isn’t just any stage show…it’s a brand-new PAW Patrol Live! experience that has never been seen in Abu Dhabi before!

With Broadway-style production, interactive storytelling, high-energy performances, fun dance routines, and a fresh new storyline….

This is an experience that will have your little ones (and let’s be real, you too) on their feet!

Important Deets!

Where: Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi

When:

Friday, Aug 29 – 5:30 PM – 7:00 PM

Saturday, Aug 30 – 11:00 AM – 12:30 PM | 2:30 PM – 4:00 PM | 6:00 PM – 7:30 PM

Sunday, Aug 31 – 11:00 AM – 12:30 PM | 2:30 PM – 4:00 PM

Tickets: Starting at AED 95 – grab yours at EtihadArena.ae & Platinumlist.net

If your little ones are OBSESSED with PAW Patrol (and let’s be real, they totally are), this is the ultimate way to experience the magic live!