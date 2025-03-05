Abu Dhabi…Get Ready For A PAW-some Adventure!

Minimum custom amount to enter is AED 2
Abu Dhabi fam, get ready because the PAW Patrol pack is back and rolling into Etihad Arena for an action-packed adventure from August 29-31, 2025! This is not the same show as last time…
Anddd it’s going to be one epic ride!!!
This high-energy, music-filled live show, presented by Nickelodeon and VStar Entertainment Group, brings the world of the top-rated preschool series PAW Patrol to life in a spectacular way. Expect interactive moments, pirate catchphrases, and plenty of chances to help the pups crack the mystery of a hidden treasure.
Mayor Goodway is all set for Adventure Bay’s big Pirate Day celebration, but things take a turn when Cap’n Turbot gets trapped in a dark cavern.
But wait, there’s a twist… Mayor Humdinger wants the treasure for Foggy Bottom. Will the pups outsmart him and complete their pirate adventure? There’s only one way to find out!
Folksss, this isn’t just any stage show…it’s a brand-new PAW Patrol Live! experience that has never been seen in Abu Dhabi before!
This is an experience that will have your little ones (and let’s be real, you too) on their feet!
Where: Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi
If your little ones are OBSESSED with PAW Patrol (and let’s be real, they totally are), this is the ultimate way to experience the magic live!
