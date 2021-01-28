A Huge Competition For Teens Interested In Finance Is Starting Soon

If you’re a teen, or you know of a teen with a budding interest in the world of finance, we’re about to serve up one amazing opportunity.

A six-week financial course is running that’ll give you a proper insight into accounting. The entire process is FREE, you’ll learn the foundations of bookkeeping, and you’ll finish with a head start into the ACCA qualification by achieving the completion certificate for the first paper! PLUS, you might be crowned The ACCA Middle East 2021 Student Financial Champion!

Brought to you by ACCA Middle East, the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants, they are looking for people who are passionate about numbers, and want to give these teens a head start in the world of finance.

There are big prizes up for grabs for the top scorers and even if you don’t win, the qualification will stand to you once you’re done