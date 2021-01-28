Latest
A Huge Competition For Teens Interested In Finance Is Starting Soon
If you’re a teen, or you know of a teen with a budding interest in the world of finance, we’re about to serve up one amazing opportunity.
A six-week financial course is running that’ll give you a proper insight into accounting. The entire process is FREE, you’ll learn the foundations of bookkeeping, and you’ll finish with a head start into the ACCA qualification by achieving the completion certificate for the first paper! PLUS, you might be crowned The ACCA Middle East 2021 Student Financial Champion!
Brought to you by ACCA Middle East, the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants, they are looking for people who are passionate about numbers, and want to give these teens a head start in the world of finance.
There are big prizes up for grabs for the top scorers and even if you don’t win, the qualification will stand to you once you’re done
Sign up is easy PEAASY and there’s an iPhone 12 for the top student!
- Sign up here
- The course is six weeks long, and it’s a brill glimpse into the world of finance
- Take the test, and win big prizes
Competitive? You should be! There are 10 prizes up for the best results and the top student will walk away with an iPhone 12 and free ACCA Registration.
Plus, the winning student will be titled, the ACCA MIDDLE EAST STUDENT FINANCIAL CHAMPION 2021. How good would THAT look on your CV?!
There are a couple of things you need to know before you sign up
- You must be between 13 and 16 years old
- Be prepared to study for six weeks
- Complete a progress test
- Have parental consent
- Ideally interested in Finance/Accountancy
- You have until February 6 to book your space
- Registration is FREE
A rundown of the prizes that could be yours
1st place – Apple iPhone 12 and free ACCA registration
2nd place – AED1,000 Gift Card
3rd place – AED500 Gift Card
4th – 10th place – AED100 Cinema Voucher