5 Accesories Perfect For A Day At The Race Even If You’re Just Watching From Home

It’s horse racing season over here in Dubai and although this year means no Gwen Stefani for the pre-game performance or to show your outfit off, doesn’t mean you can’t be extra.

Dubai World Cup kicks off today, without spectators but a handful of virtual attendees, and if you’re one of them- here are a few items you might enjoy.

And hey, if you can’t rock them now, who says you won’t be able to next year? *fingers crossed*

via GIPHY

5. Watching from the sidelines (or in this case, the telly) means naught without a fascinator 

Feathers are the way to go!

Get it here

4. Go dapper with a classic derby hat– fit for all black tie occasions

Get it here

3. Lace and floral dresses for a more ‘casual regal’ feel because why not?

Plenty of options here

2. A silk scarf for the drama

Grace Kelly anybody?

Get it here

1. For the lads, a collared shirt in neutral tones always get it right

Get it here

