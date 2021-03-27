Latest
5 Accesories Perfect For A Day At The Race Even If You're Just Watching From Home
It’s horse racing season over here in Dubai and although this year means no Gwen Stefani for the pre-game performance or to show your outfit off, doesn’t mean you can’t be extra.
Dubai World Cup kicks off today, without spectators but a handful of virtual attendees, and if you’re one of them- here are a few items you might enjoy.
And hey, if you can’t rock them now, who says you won’t be able to next year? *fingers crossed*
5. Watching from the sidelines (or in this case, the telly) means naught without a fascinator
Feathers are the way to go!
3. Lace and floral dresses for a more ‘casual regal’ feel because why not?
2. A silk scarf for the drama
Grace Kelly anybody?
1. For the lads, a collared shirt in neutral tones always get it right
