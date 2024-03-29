PSA: There Is An Active Flu Virus In Dubai Right Now

There is an active flu virus in the air and if you haven’t caught it, sign yourself up for super-human powers!

Lovin Dubai spoke to Dr Swati Prasad, a specialist in Internal Medicine at Aster Royal Clinic Downtown in Dubai, who confirmed that there has been a rise in flu cases since the last week of March 2024

What are the causes for the flu?

Pinpointing a singular cause for the ﬂu outbreak is complex.

Symptoms of the Flu?

Common symptoms associated with this ﬂu outbreak include fever, cough, sore throat, body aches, fatigue, and occasionally nasal congestion.

These symptoms may vary in severity among individuals and can overlap with those of other respiratory illnesses.

When to visit a doctor?

Residents exhibiting ﬂu-like symptoms, particularly those with underlying health conditions or compromised immune systems, should promptly seek medical attention.

Severe or prolonged ﬂu symptoms (fever exceeding 39°C for more than 3 days, persistent cough)

(fever exceeding 39°C for more than 3 days, persistent cough) Signs of secondary bacterial infection (worsening cough with purulent sputum, earache)

(worsening cough with purulent sputum, earache) Respiratory compromise (shortness of breath)

Early diagnosis and appropriate management can mitigate complications and facilitate a quicker recovery.

“I didn’t catch the flu yet… how can I avoid it?

Adhering to preventive measures is paramount in reducing the risk of contracting the ﬂu.

Practising frequent hand hygiene,

wearing masks in crowded settings,

maintaining physical distance, and

annual ﬂu vaccination

Limiting exposure to inclement weather conditions, such as heavy precipitation, may aid in minimizing viral spread.

Steps to take care of myself if I caught the flu?

If diagnosed with the ﬂu, individuals should prioritize rest, hydration, and symptomatic relief. Over-the-counter medications can help alleviate fever, body aches, and other discomforts. Isolation from others is advised to prevent further transmission of the virus.

Additional Information:

● Indoor air quality: During peak flu season, staying indoors and ensuring proper ventilation at home can reduce exposure risk.

● Humidification: Using a humidifier, especially if the air feels dry, can provide symptomatic relief for a sore throat and cough.

● High-risk individuals: Those with pre-existing comorbidities like chronic heart disease or diabetes should consult their physician about additional preventive measures and potential antiviral medication options.

Stay updated on flu activity through the Dubai Health Authority website or reputable health information portals that provide evidence-based information.

