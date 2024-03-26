5 Bucket List Activities You Must Try During Ramadan In Dubai

So you think there is nothing to do during Ramadan in Dubai? Think again!

Brand Dubai has just released a BIG list of Ramadan Events to look out for in Dubai…and here is a complete breakdown!

5. Support homegrown female-owned businesses at the Empower-her pop-ups!

EmpowerHer Ramadan Market at Shindagha Heritage Museum celebrates local traditions, supports women entrepreneurs and artisans, and enriches Dubai’s cultural landscape. Head here to find the latest products causing quite a stir in the community!

Where? Al Shindagha Museum

When? Until March 31

Time? 4 pm to 1 am

4. Start your Iftar with a bang by watching the Travelling Ramadan Canons

This is a timeless UAE tradition that never loses its charm. As the sun sets during the Holy Month, the cannons fire, marking the moment for Muslims to break their fast. Whether huddled around the TV with a cup of water and dates or eagerly awaiting the cannon sites with ears plugged, it’s a time of togetherness and joy.

Families gather, hearts unite, and spirits soar as this cherished tradition brings communities closer with each echoing boom.

Catch them here: Ramadan Cannons Will Be Stationed At Seven Locations This Year

March 25-26- Dubai Creek Harbour

March 27-28- Hatta Guest House

March 29-31- Al Ghaf Walk, Nad Al Sheba

April 1-2 – Al Khawaneej Majlis

April 3-4- Festival City Waterfront Walk

April 5-7 – Al Ghaf Walk, Nad Al Sheba

April 8-9- Dubai International Financial Centre

3. Events, Festivals, Markets