5 Bucket List Activities You Must Try During Ramadan In Dubai
So you think there is nothing to do during Ramadan in Dubai? Think again!
Brand Dubai has just released a BIG list of Ramadan Events to look out for in Dubai…and here is a complete breakdown!
There is nothing like a #RamadaninDubai
Get the latest news on your phone, for free! Follow Lovin Dubai on WhatsApp here!
5. Support homegrown female-owned businesses at the Empower-her pop-ups!
EmpowerHer Ramadan Market at Shindagha Heritage Museum celebrates local traditions, supports women entrepreneurs and artisans, and enriches Dubai’s cultural landscape. Head here to find the latest products causing quite a stir in the community!
Where? Al Shindagha Museum
When? Until March 31
Time? 4 pm to 1 am
4. Start your Iftar with a bang by watching the Travelling Ramadan Canons
This is a timeless UAE tradition that never loses its charm. As the sun sets during the Holy Month, the cannons fire, marking the moment for Muslims to break their fast. Whether huddled around the TV with a cup of water and dates or eagerly awaiting the cannon sites with ears plugged, it’s a time of togetherness and joy.
Families gather, hearts unite, and spirits soar as this cherished tradition brings communities closer with each echoing boom.
Catch them here: Ramadan Cannons Will Be Stationed At Seven Locations This Year
March 25-26- Dubai Creek Harbour
March 27-28- Hatta Guest House
March 29-31- Al Ghaf Walk, Nad Al Sheba
April 1-2 – Al Khawaneej Majlis
April 3-4- Festival City Waterfront Walk
April 5-7 – Al Ghaf Walk, Nad Al Sheba
April 8-9- Dubai International Financial Centre
3. Events, Festivals, Markets
The Ripe Market
Where? Academy Park
Every Saturday and Sunday until May 2024
9 am to 9 pm
Ramadan Garden
Ramadan at Bay market
Ramadan at Hatta wadi hub
Where? Wadi Hub at Hatta Resorts by Dubai Holding
Until April 9
Ramadan district – under the moonlight
The Socialist x Majlis
Hai Ramadan
Ramadan Wonder Souq
Where? Global Village
Until April 10
6 pm to 2 am
Gatherings among the Ghaf
Ramadan Nights & Lights At Al Seef
Ramadan Urban Art Nights at Boxpark
Ramadan Nights at JBR
Every weekend, 6 pm to 12 am
Al Khawaneej Nights in Ramadan
Where? Al Khawaneej Walk
Until April 9
2. Go local and support Dubai businesses at these Pop-ups
SALT x MOTF
Where? SALT Camp
Until April 2024
12:00 P.M. – 12:00 A.M
Public X MOTF
9 am to 12 am
HIGH @ the towers – EMIRATES TOWERS
Where? High Joint- Emirates Towers
Until April 2024
One Degree Winter – MARGHAM
Where? One Degree Winter Cafe
Until April 2024
Hidden Cafe – AL MARMOOM
Where? Hidden Cafe
Until April 2024
4 pm to 1 am
Klock Cafe – ALAWIR
Where? Klock Cafe Al Awir
Until April 2024
Hubara Hills Cafe – ALMARMOOM
Where? Hubara Hills Cafe
Until April 2024
4 pm to 12 am
CAIA Bamboo – ALMARMOOM
Where? CAIA Bamboo
Until April 2024
4 pm to 1 am
FIYA – Keturah reserve
Where? MBR City, District 7, Nad Al Sheba 1
Until April 2024
6 pm – 10 pm
Limited Dubai – ALMARMOOM
Where? Al Marmoom
Until April 2024
4 pm – 12 am
Parkers – Jumeirah Beach Hotel
Where? Parker’s, Umm Suqeim
Until April 2024
8 am – 4 pm
Home bakery – AL MARMOOM
Until April 2024
8 am to 4 pm
1. Don’t miss out on the chance to catch the Dubai World Cup 2024
Catch Dubai’s action-packed horse racing season as it hits a resounding peak of glamour and competition at the Dubai World Cup. A highlight in the sporting and social calendar, this meet is considered one of the world’s most spectacular race days, where the total prize purse, which will feature six Group 1 and three Group 2 fixtures, is worth USD30.5 million.
Created through the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, the Dubai World Cup provides a truly global stage upon which the best horses in the world come to compete every year.
Where? Meydan Racecourse
March 30 2024
Time? 3:30 pm, Doors open at 1 pm