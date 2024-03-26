Latest

5 Bucket List Activities You Must Try During Ramadan In Dubai

Anika Eliz Baby
By

So you think there is nothing to do during Ramadan in Dubai? Think again!

Brand Dubai has just released a BIG list of Ramadan Events to look out for in Dubai…and here is a complete breakdown!

There is nothing like a #RamadaninDubai

Get the latest news on your phone, for free! Follow Lovin Dubai on WhatsApp here!

5. Support homegrown female-owned businesses at the Empower-her pop-ups!

EmpowerHer Ramadan Market at Shindagha Heritage Museum celebrates local traditions, supports women entrepreneurs and artisans, and enriches Dubai’s cultural landscape. Head here to find the latest products causing quite a stir in the community!

Where? Al Shindagha Museum

When? Until March 31

Time?  4 pm to 1 am

4. Start your Iftar with a bang by watching the Travelling Ramadan Canons

This is a timeless UAE tradition that never loses its charm. As the sun sets during the Holy Month, the cannons fire, marking the moment for Muslims to break their fast. Whether huddled around the TV with a cup of water and dates or eagerly awaiting the cannon sites with ears plugged, it’s a time of togetherness and joy.

Families gather, hearts unite, and spirits soar as this cherished tradition brings communities closer with each echoing boom.

Catch them here: Ramadan Cannons Will Be Stationed At Seven Locations This Year

March 25-26- Dubai Creek Harbour

March 27-28- Hatta Guest House

March 29-31- Al Ghaf Walk, Nad Al Sheba 

April 1-2 – Al Khawaneej Majlis 

April 3-4- Festival City Waterfront Walk

April 5-7 – Al Ghaf Walk, Nad Al Sheba 

April 8-9- Dubai International Financial Centre

3. Events, Festivals, Markets

The Ripe Market 

Where? Academy Park

Every Saturday and Sunday until May 2024

9 am to 9 pm

Ramadan Garden

Where? Habtoor Palace Dubai 

Until April 10

6 pm to 2:30 am

Ramadan at Bay market

Where? The Bay by social 

Until April 9

Ramadan at Hatta wadi hub

Where? Wadi Hub at Hatta Resorts by Dubai Holding

Until April 9

Stay a little longer Alserkal Avenue

Where? Alserkal Avenue, Al Quoz

Until March 31

Ramadan district – under the moonlight

Where? Jumeirah Emirates Towers

Until April 4 2024

5 pm to 1 am

The Socialist x Majlis

Where? PLACE Cafe

Until March 31

8 pm to 1 am

Hai Ramadan

Where? EXPO City Dubai

Until April 8 2024

5 pm to 12 am

Ramadan Wonder Souq

Where? Global Village

Until April 10

6 pm to 2 am

Gatherings among the Ghaf

Where? Mushrif Park

Until March 29

Ramadan Nights & Lights At Al Seef

Where? Al Seef Heritage Souq

Until April 14

8:30 pm to 12 am

Ramadan Urban Art Nights at Boxpark

Where? Box Park- Container buildings 

Until April 14 2024

Ramadan Nights at JBR

Where? JBR

Until April 14 2024

Every weekend, 6 pm to 12 am

Al Khawaneej Nights in Ramadan

Where? Al Khawaneej Walk 

Until April 9

2. Go local and support Dubai businesses at these Pop-ups

SALT x MOTF 

Where? SALT Camp

Until April 2024

12:00 P.M. – 12:00 A.M

Public X MOTF

Where? Museum Of The Future

Until April 2024

9 am to  12 am

HIGH @ the towers – EMIRATES TOWERS

Where? High Joint- Emirates Towers 

Until April 2024

One Degree Winter – MARGHAM

Where? One Degree Winter Cafe 

Until April 2024

Hidden Cafe – AL MARMOOM

Where? Hidden Cafe 

Until April 2024

4 pm to 1 am

Klock Cafe – ALAWIR

Where? Klock Cafe Al Awir

Until April 2024

Hubara Hills Cafe – ALMARMOOM

Where? Hubara Hills Cafe

Until April 2024

4 pm to 12 am

CAIA Bamboo – ALMARMOOM

Where? CAIA Bamboo

Until April 2024

4 pm to 1 am

FIYA – Keturah reserve

Where? MBR City, District 7, Nad Al Sheba 1

Until April 2024

6 pm – 10 pm

Limited Dubai – ALMARMOOM

Where? Al Marmoom 

Until April 2024

4 pm – 12 am

Parkers – Jumeirah Beach Hotel 

Where? Parker’s, Umm Suqeim

Until April 2024

8 am – 4 pm

Home bakery – AL MARMOOM

Until April 2024

8 am to 4 pm

1. Don’t miss out on the chance to catch the Dubai World Cup 2024

Catch Dubai’s action-packed horse racing season as it hits a resounding peak of glamour and competition at the Dubai World Cup. A highlight in the sporting and social calendar, this meet is considered one of the world’s most spectacular race days, where the total prize purse, which will feature six Group 1 and three Group 2 fixtures, is worth USD30.5 million.

Created through the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, the Dubai World Cup provides a truly global stage upon which the best horses in the world come to compete every year.

Where? Meydan Racecourse

March 30 2024

Time? 3:30 pm, Doors open at 1 pm

Shopping

See more

More like this