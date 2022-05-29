Dubai
6 Activities You Can Do With Friends For Under AED100
1. Drift Zone for AED99 per person
Although prices may change here depending on offers they have every month, it’s worth checking out their ‘gram account.
Registered users at Drift Zone usually get AED100 per play, while new ones go for AED120. Drifting trikes may even cost less, with prices estimating at AED60-90 depending on the number of minutes.
2. SIX Board Game Cafe for AED35 per person
This perfect for game night, as this board game cafe boasts hundreds of different games to choose from. Stimulate your wits, humor and prankster energy AND for only AED35 per person for an unlimited time AND games.
FYI, they only have walk-ins, so keep that in mind before you go.
3. QREW Billiards & Gaming for AED20 onwards
The arcade games, the billiards, dim lighting and music – this is sure to be the spot for your squad. It’s affordable and just as fun, despite it not being in the middle of Dubai.
4. XStrike for AED89 per person
Perfect for team building or just all ’round fun!
5. Clear kayak afloat Dubai’s stunning blue waters
AED99 per person!
6. Action Park Paintball between AED85-265
There’s a bronze level for AED99 too!
