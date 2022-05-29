6 Activities You Can Do With Friends For Under AED100

Even contemplating a hangout with a huge group of friends can already sound stressful, imagine doing it in a country that has an unlimited amount of activities to do. Thanks to TikTok and its ever-active Dubai residents that share their tips and tricks, we have a list of things you can do that won’t break the bank. If at least everyone in the group has AED100 to spare, and possibly a car (or split the transportation) then this list is for you Shoutout to TikToker @syedrafeezahmed for putting this together!

1. Drift Zone for AED99 per person

Although prices may change here depending on offers they have every month, it’s worth checking out their ‘gram account.

Registered users at Drift Zone usually get AED100 per play, while new ones go for AED120. Drifting trikes may even cost less, with prices estimating at AED60-90 depending on the number of minutes.

Check them out here.

2. SIX Board Game Cafe for AED35 per person

This perfect for game night, as this board game cafe boasts hundreds of different games to choose from. Stimulate your wits, humor and prankster energy AND for only AED35 per person for an unlimited time AND games.

FYI, they only have walk-ins, so keep that in mind before you go.

More info here.

3. QREW Billiards & Gaming for AED20 onwards

The arcade games, the billiards, dim lighting and music – this is sure to be the spot for your squad. It’s affordable and just as fun, despite it not being in the middle of Dubai.

More info here.

4. XStrike for AED89 per person

Perfect for team building or just all ’round fun!

More info here

5. Clear kayak afloat Dubai’s stunning blue waters

AED99 per person!

More info here

6. Action Park Paintball between AED85-265

There’s a bronze level for AED99 too!

Check out their range of levels and prices here