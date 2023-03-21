This New Credit Card Might Just Be The Queen Of Cash Back

If cashback is high on your priorities when scouting for a new credit card, then you’ve landed on the right page.

The new ADCB credit card offers cash back monthly on everything from groceries and fuel to dining, retail and even Salik! That’s right, friends! Use this credit card for your regular monthly outgoings, and you could make some BIG savings.

You can earn cashback to the tune of AED1k every month with the ADCB 365 Cashback Credit Card

How much can you actually earn?

3% Cashback on utilities, telecom, fuel and Salik

6% Cashback on dining, including online orders

5% Cashback on groceries

1% Cashback on all other retail spends

Note: A minimum spend of AED 5,000 per month on your card is required to be eligible for the cashback rewards.

The cards also offer other benefits like *no annual fee and even a sign-on welcome bonus! So you also get…

AED 365 As a welcome bonus

No annual fee for the first year

Buy 1 Get 1 Free movie ticket at VOX Cinemas in the UAE

There’re a lot more lifestyle benefits, including Credit Shield and Flexi Pay – you can learn all about them here.

How can you get one?

To be eligible for the cashback rewards, you are required to make minimum purchases of AED 5,000 or more within a calendar month. You can earn a maximum monthly cashback of AED 1,000 on your card.

Welcome bonus of AED 365 is subject to a minimum spend of AED 5,000 within the first 45 days. The welcome bonus will be credited as cashback within 90 days of card issuance upon meeting the spending eligibility criteria.

An annual fee of AED 383.25 (including VAT) will be applicable on the primary credit card from the second year onwards.

Learn more about 365 Cashback Credit Card here