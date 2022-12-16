adidas Will Give Away Family House Collectibles On The Last Day Of The FIFA World Cup 2022™

As the FIFA World Cup 2022™ comes to a close, adidas is giving football fans an opportunity to get their hands on unique collectables from the adidas Family House in The Dubai Mall lagoon.

More than 30 items will be available for free on a first come, first serve basis at the adidas Family House on December 18.

Fans can choose one handpicked collectible, which includes pieces like the foosball table, family dinner table and TV and you can book your chosen item by visiting the house throughout the day.

The kickin’ deets:

First come, first serve

Items to be collected from 9PM – 11.59PM on the 18th of December

Large items will be delivered only to UAE locations

Exclusive to UAE residents

Find the adidas Family House at The Dubai Mall lagoon until December 18.

More info here.