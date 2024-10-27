AED 696 Million Trade Centre Transformation Project To Feature 5 New Bridges

In an exciting move to elevate Dubai’s infrastructure, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, has set the wheels in motion for a major upgrade to the city’s road network and public transport systems!

With guidance from His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has just awarded a whopping AED 696.414 million contract for the much-anticipated Trade Centre Roundabout Development Project.

Trade Center roundabout is known to be a key hub in Dubai, connecting Sheikh Zayed Road to five major streets: Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Street, Sheikh Rashid Street, 2nd December Street, Zabeel Palace Street, and Al Mustaqbal Street.

This famous traffic hub is about to get a MAJOR upgrade!

This iconic new project will feature five new bridges spanning 5,000 meters!

The project will include the construction of five amazing bridges stretching a total of 5,000 meters, transforming the existing roundabout into a smooth surface intersection that will supercharge traffic flow. Say goodbye to those long delays! This upgrade will ease the commute from Sheikh Zayed Road to 2nd December Street and make southbound traffic from Al Mustaqbal Street to Sheikh Zayed Road a breeze.

And that’s not all!

The project will also facilitate seamless traffic from 2nd December Street (think Jumeirah and Al Satwa) to Al Majles Street, leading directly to Al Mustaqbal Street

This route serves the bustling Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) and the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC). Plus, it’ll ensure smooth sailing from Sheikh Rashid Street to Deira.

His Excellency Mattar Al Tayer, the RTA Director General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors, expressed enthusiasm for the project: “The Trade Centre Roundabout Development Project is part of a broader development plan that will double the intersection’s capacity and drastically reduce wait times., from 12 minutes to just 90 seconds!” How’s that for a time-saver?

The transformation will also shorten the travel time from Sheikh Zayed Road to Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Street from a lengthy six minutes down to a speedy one minute

The new infrastructure will serve key locations like the DWTC, the region’s premier venue for international events for over 40 years, hosting major exhibitions such as GITEX, Arabian Travel Market, Arab Health, and Gulfood. It will also benefit the DIFC, a leading financial hub, along with communities like Zabeel, Al Satwa, Karama, Jafiliya, and Mankhool, impacting over half a million residents and visitors!

These exciting bridge designs are set to ease Dubai’s traffic flow

Al Tayer elaborated on the exciting bridge designs: “We’ll be constructing five impressive bridges to ensure smooth traffic flow in all directions. One two-lane bridge will extend 1,000 meters from Sheikh Zayed Road to Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Street, allowing 3,000 vehicles per hour. Two more two-lane bridges, each extending 2,000 meters, will connect Sheikh Rashid Street with 2nd December Street, accommodating 6,000 vehicles per hour. Lastly, two additional two-lane bridges, also extending 2,000 meters, will connect Al Majles Street to 2nd December Street, enhancing access to Al Mustaqbal Street.”

With all these amazing changes, Dubai is gearing up for a smoother, faster, and more connected future!