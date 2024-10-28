AED50 Tickets For Baseball United’s Arab Classic Are On Sale Now!

Dubai fam, get ready for an absolute game-changer! The Baseball United Arab Classic is coming to town, and it’s going to be nothing short of legendary.

From November 7th to 10th, nine national baseball teams will be hitting it out of the park at the Baseball United Ballpark, The Sevens Stadium…

and you do NOT want to miss this.

For the first time ever, Dubai will host a tournament like no other.

We’re talking India, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Palestine, and more all taking the field in an action-packed four-day tournament

It’s not just a regular game, it’s the Arab Classic, the biggest baseball event to ever hit the region. Imagine cheering on your home country’s national team while they go head-to-head with some of the best talent in the region. The energy is going to be absolutely electric!

The action kicks off Thursday, November 7th, and runs all the way to the Championship game on Sunday, November 10th

Mornings and evenings are packed with non-stop baseball action, so grab your coffee in the AM or come after work to catch the evening showdowns.

Want to know which games are a MUST-watch?

Thursday, Nov 7th: 8:30 PM – UAE vs Pakistan (A crowd favourite!)

Friday, Nov 8th: 8:00 PM – Pakistan vs India (Can’t-miss classic!)

Saturday, Nov 9th: 8:00 PM – India vs Bangladesh (A sure-fire thriller!)

With morning and evening passes, plus separate tickets for the playoffs on Sunday, you’ve got plenty of chances to catch your favorite teams in action.

And here’s the best part, tickets start at just $13.89 (AED 50)!

That’s a bargain for a full day of live baseball entertainment. Whether you’re coming with the fam or your squad, it’s the perfect day out. You can get your tickets here, but heads up…they’re selling fast!

Gates open one hour before each session, so get there early, grab some snacks, and settle in for what’s set to be Dubai’s most epic sports weekend.

Event Details:

What: Baseball United Arab Classic

Baseball United Arab Classic Where: Baseball United Ballpark, The Sevens Stadium, Dubai

Baseball United Ballpark, The Sevens Stadium, Dubai When: November 7th – 10th, 2024

November 7th – 10th, 2024 Tickets: Starting at just $13.89 (AED 50)