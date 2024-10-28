AED50 Tickets For Baseball United’s Arab Classic Are On Sale Now!

Minimum custom amount to enter is AED 2
Dubai fam, get ready for an absolute game-changer! The Baseball United Arab Classic is coming to town, and it’s going to be nothing short of legendary.
and you do NOT want to miss this.
For the first time ever, Dubai will host a tournament like no other.
It’s not just a regular game, it’s the Arab Classic, the biggest baseball event to ever hit the region. Imagine cheering on your home country’s national team while they go head-to-head with some of the best talent in the region. The energy is going to be absolutely electric!
Mornings and evenings are packed with non-stop baseball action, so grab your coffee in the AM or come after work to catch the evening showdowns.
Want to know which games are a MUST-watch?
With morning and evening passes, plus separate tickets for the playoffs on Sunday, you’ve got plenty of chances to catch your favorite teams in action.
That’s a bargain for a full day of live baseball entertainment. Whether you’re coming with the fam or your squad, it’s the perfect day out. You can get your tickets here, but heads up…they’re selling fast!
Gates open one hour before each session, so get there early, grab some snacks, and settle in for what’s set to be Dubai’s most epic sports weekend.
