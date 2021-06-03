DIFC's Swanky New 100 Ft Bar Is Officially Dubai's Longest Bar!

Can you feel it in the aerrrrr?! With restrictions easing, the Dubai party scene is about to take off and there is a SERIOUSLY cool new lounge that’s on everybody’s radar. Introducing: AER Located in a swanky DIFC address, (Emirates Financial Towers, no less!) AER is a luxury bar with proper party vibes, (FINALLY!) featuring banging tunes, FAB interiors, tasty eats, ladies’ night, and a Sunday brunch… So you’ve got PLENTY of reasons to visit. It’s the party scene you’ve been waiting for: AER looks spectacular and is home to the 100ft bar

Ladies step up! The 100 ft bar is yours on Tuesday It’s time to let your hair down, because this spot is VIBIN’ every Tuesday! If you’re on the lookout for a ladies’ night that gets you free drinks, (check) discounts on food, (check) and a guaranteed good time, (check!) AER is calling your name! This is 100% worthy of a hair wash… WhatsApp your girl gans ASAP, Fantasy Tuesday brings you 3 complimentary bevvies at the bar PLUS 30% off food every week. When? Tuesdays 9pm to 12 am

Roll up for the late-night brunch on Sundays Brunch on a Sunday? YES please! Savage Sundays is the best thing happening in Dubai on a Sunday, and packages start from AED149++ which means it won’t break the bank. GET IN! See here for more deets and to book a table

The cost for two (including drinks) is approx 300… Date night, anyone?! Not just for weeknights, the luxe lounge is open 7 days a week. The menu is exquisite, serving up a mix of Japanese, Italian and Mediterranean eats that are fresh, creatively served and most, importantly, delishiiiii! And shisha lovers are well looked after. They have a variety of flavours with prices starting from AED150. Grape mint, anyone?!

The city’s hottest music talents… all in one place! If you want to JAM, get in line! AER brings the who’s who of musical and entertainment genius in Dubai right now including Dj Devon Kosoko, DJ Hotbox, Walter Scalzone, Hush Bongo, Violinist Bashir, DJ MJ and Dancers. Wooh!