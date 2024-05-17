New Store Alert! Your Favourite Bottle Shop Is Opening In Oud Metha

People know Oud Metha as a vibrant area full of life in the heart of Dubai. As you wander through its lively streets, you are enchanted by the sights, sounds, and flavours that tell the story of Dubai’s rich past and dynamic present. So, it comes as no surprise that African+Eastern opened their new store in Oud Metha!

& with a new store you know what that means… LAUNCH OFFERS!

Get ready to stock up on your favourite drinks with these fabulous deals at A+E Oud Metha

It’s time to raise a glass and toast to launch offers! This is your chance to enjoy a “Buy 1,Get your 2nd @ 50% off deal on Grains, Grapes, and Bubbles” as well as a 20% discount on ALL hops cases until May 31. So, what are you waiting for? Don’t miss out on these exclusive offers that await at the newly opened African+Eastern Oud Metha!

PSSST… This new store is strategically positioned for your convenience, boasting easy access and ample parking just outside with over 80 RTA parking spaces. It’s a breeze to swing by, pop into their Walk-In Cold Room to grab a chilled bottle, and be on your way in a flash!

Terms & conditions apply.

Where? African+Eastern Oud Metha

That’s not all… A+E is bringing you a launch contest with the opening of their new store!

Indulge in the ultimate getaway with an all-inclusive 2-day, 1-night staycation at Movenpick Beach Resort Al Marjan Island Ras Al Khaimah for two. Picture yourself basking in absolute bliss as you unwind in luxurious surroundings, with every need catered to. And here’s the best part – you could win this dream escape simply by making a purchase at the A+E Oud Metha branch before June 30.

It’s that easy! So why wait? Hurry over to the new store now and shop to your heart’s content for your chance to enter the draw!

Find the branch location here.

The important details:

African+Eastern just launched a new store in the heart of Dubai – Oud Metha! So, don't miss out on their launch offers: "Buy 1 Get your 2nd @ 50% off" on grains, Grapes, and Bubbles, as well a 20% discount on ALL hops cases until May 23. Valid on all non promotional items.

Every purchase enters you to win a luxurious 2-day, 1-night staycation at Movenpick Beach Resort Al Marjan Island, Ras Al Khaimah. Act fast – purchases before June 9 qualify automatically!

