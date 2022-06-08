د . إAEDSRر . س

Afroworld Is Taking OVER Dubai This Weekend With An Insane Line-Up Of Afropop Artists

Dubai hosts some of the best music festivals, events and concerts in the region and this next one is no exception.

The biggest names in Afropop are celebrating the vibrant beats that dominate Africa, and coming to Dubai’s home of live entertainment! Coca-Cola Arena and Full Circle are partnering with Dubai Calendar on this so it’s time to put the drinks down, stand up, and move to the beats of the legends of Afropop this weekend.

Get ready as Davido, Ckay, and Lojay take Afroworld by storm on June 11 at the Coca-Cola Arena


Headlining the event is someone whose music has been streamed over 2 billion times!

Plus, he was handpicked by FIFA to lead their 2022 World Cup Soundtrack! It’s of course Davido!

The next artist behind the hit song Love Nwantiti will also be taking the stage; it’s Ckay. The Nigerian singer-songwriter is turning up the heat with his greatest hits like Nkechi and Container. Last but not least, Lojay is keeping the energy up until the very last minute with his combination of modern Afrobeats, Hip-Hop and R&B. He launched his debut EP “LV N ATTN” with WizKid! The night is going to be turnt from the minute the doors open because well, this is a Coca-Cola Arena event!

The important deets

Age limit? NONE!

When? Saturday, June 11 – Doors open at 7:30pm!

Where? Coca-Cola Arena

Price? Tickets start at AED230 (but be quick because the first tier SOLD OUT!)

Click here to get your tickets!

Opened in June 2019, Coca-Cola Arena has revolutionised the live entertainment industry in the UAE and throughout the Middle East. Capable of hosting live shows 365 days a year, the fully air-conditioned, 17,000-capacity arena establishes Dubai as a major destination on the global events circuit. Coca-Cola Arena’s unique automated seating design means it can be adapted to international and local events of all sizes, from international touring artists, sporting tournaments, e-gaming, comedy and live theatre and musical performances, to conferences, gala dinners, AGMs and weddings. Located in the heart of City Walk, Dubai’s lifestyle destination, Coca-Cola Arena is a 15-minute drive from Dubai International Airport and a 5-minute walk from the closest Dubai Metro Station. The region’s largest multipurpose indoor arena, Coca-Cola Arena is an asset of Dubai Holding’s entertainment portfolio and is managed by ASM Global, the world’s leading venue management and services company.

