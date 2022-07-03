After An 8 Month Long Isolation…UAE Astronaut Returns From First Analog Astronaut Mission

The first UAE Analog Astronaut mission

Emirati Astronaut Saleh Al Ameri, part of the Sirius-21 crew, just completed an eight-month-long isolation mission as part of the first UAE Analog Astronaut mission at the NEK ground-based analogue facility in Moscow, Russia.

The Emirati Astronaut has been in isolation for the past 8 months, since November 2021, and will return with an additional title, as he became a father during his mission and will be meeting his newborn daughter for the first time upon his return to the UAE.

American analog astronaut Ashley Kwalsky, thanks MBRSC and the UAE for their participation in the “SIRIUS-21” mission, completed by a crew from the UAE, the USA and Russia.#UAEAnalogMission #FromEarthForSpace@tdrauae pic.twitter.com/DTFN1wCsEf — MBR Space Centre (@MBRSpaceCentre) July 3, 2022

The first Arab in space, Emirati Astronaut Hazza Al Mansouri, congratulated Al Ameri on completing the mission in a tweet: “We congratulate the pioneer of space simulation, Saleh Al Ameri, for completing the first Emirati mission to simulate space, and for his departure today after 8 months of isolation, which he spent conducting scientific experiments within the “Sirius 21” mission.. experiments that simulate different environments in space and chart the future of our missions..”