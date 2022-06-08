Air Taxis Are Taking Over Dubai Skies Real Soon

A new agreement with an aviation company is bringing Air Taxis to Dubai skies real soon

A new agreement with Abu Dhabi-based Falcon Aviation Services company and Eve Air Mobility will introduce electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircrafts in Dubai!

This exciting partnership will introduce the first eVTOL touristic flights that’ll be taking off from the stunning location of Atlantis, The Palm.

The Chief Operating Officer of Falcon emphasized that the alignment of this project with Dubai’s smart vision and that it will contribute to the emirate’s position as a leader globally in the sustainable Air Mobility transport sector.

Today, we announced a partnership with Falcon Aviation Services with an order of up 35 to eVTOLs. The collaboration will introduce this new mode of transport to Dubai. Read the news at https://t.co/RT8VdJHtso #UAM #eVTOL #MobilityReimagined #GreenTech — Eve Air Mobility (@EveAirMobility) June 7, 2022

Air taxis appear to be Dubai’s latest fascinating endeavor as London-based startup Bellwether Industries announced earlier this year that it completed testing its fully-electric volar eVTOL prototype in Dubai and even released footage of the hypercar model flying high in the skies of Dubai.

The a Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) forum earlier this year also touched on the topic of traffic rules for potential driverless flying taxis in Dubai.