Airbnb Announced Their Trending Long-Term Destinations List And Dubai Is In The Lead

Airbnb has released a list of trending long-term travel destinations in 2022, and Dubai is in the lead!

According to the home-booking platform, the app witnessed a 33% rise in the number of stays in the emirate exceeding the duration of 28 days since 2019, which has been linked to the recent flexible/remote working policies

Airbnb’s trending destinations report supports this link as it showed that 1 in 5 people who booked using the platform was working remotely while travelling last year, and the numbers only look set to increase beyond that.

The list’s popular destinations

The top trending destinations for long-term stays on Airbnb in 2022 were Lisbon, Portugal, Dubai, UAE, Bristol, UK and Seoul, South Korea.

This isn’t the first time the emirate has been on the booking platform’s radar! The emirate was ranked the top destination on Airbnb for UAE travelers during the festive season in 2019. With historical experiences such as Dubai Museum and Old Dubai witnessing a 63% growth in bookings.