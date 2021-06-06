Latest
The Dating Technique In Dubai: Airdropping Your Snapchat Link
Have you ever been minding your business, walking in a mall in Dubai, when your phone suddenly pings and an Airdrop notification pops up? You look closely only to find out it’s from a stranger who is sending you their snapchat link.
We’ve seen a TikTok by llgalall all about this and it’s all too familiar, it racked up 324.4 thousand views.
One dating technique in Dubai is sending your Snapchat link via Airdrop
The TikTok shows that an iPhone user walking in the mall getting LOTS of Snapchat links via Airdrop
It’s definitely a unique way to meet someone but familiar to many UAE residents. The comments on the TikTok we shared were too good not to write in this article and keep forever.
A user stated “Omg this is so true, fashion avenue at Dubai mall is on another level 😂 notifications keep on rolling.”
Another commenter said “Shows you how much frustrating and dysfunctional is the dating culture here.” While most regions would agree this is a very untraditional way to meet someone, UAE residents are familiar with the concept. It’s like a dating app, only the person is in pretty close proximity.
People who are more unfamiliar with the concept would assume it’s a hacker but we know it’s someone who just wants to get coffee later. Another commenter asked “Is it how people talk and meet now? Via Airdrop? I had no idea 😅”
I guess it saves the sender the face to face rejection.