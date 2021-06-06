The Dating Technique In Dubai: Airdropping Your Snapchat Link

We’ve seen a TikTok by llgalall all about this and it’s all too familiar, it racked up 324.4 thousand views.

Have you ever been minding your business, walking in a mall in Dubai, when your phone suddenly pings and an Airdrop notification pops up? You look closely only to find out it’s from a stranger who is sending you their snapchat link.

The TikTok shows that an iPhone user walking in the mall getting LOTS of Snapchat links via Airdrop

It’s definitely a unique way to meet someone but familiar to many UAE residents. The comments on the TikTok we shared were too good not to write in this article and keep forever.

A user stated “Omg this is so true, fashion avenue at Dubai mall is on another level 😂 notifications keep on rolling.”

Another commenter said “Shows you how much frustrating and dysfunctional is the dating culture here.” While most regions would agree this is a very untraditional way to meet someone, UAE residents are familiar with the concept. It’s like a dating app, only the person is in pretty close proximity.

People who are more unfamiliar with the concept would assume it’s a hacker but we know it’s someone who just wants to get coffee later. Another commenter asked “Is it how people talk and meet now? Via Airdrop? I had no idea 😅”

I guess it saves the sender the face to face rejection.