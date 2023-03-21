This Ajman Bottle Shop Is Open 365 Days A Year

One of the UAE’s largest bottle stores is open 15 hours a day, 365 days a year.

The Ajman bottle store is open all through March and April, and opening times remain the same, running from 9am until 12 midnight.

While the store is located in Ajman, it’s actually just 30 minutes from Dubai, and prices are LOW, so if you’re looking for a bottle store to stock up at, you’ve landed on the right page.

That’s not all; along with the low prices, there are also BIG promotions running right now – scroll for deets.

You can save up to 50% by shopping at Unisat Ajman

Shop more and get an extra bottle for free

*This spend promo starts at AED 250

There are also buy-one-get-on deals on vino, and hops cases are reduced. And the deals keep on coming! You can purchase 4 bottles of hops for AED10 and spirits for less than AED100. Here’s what else you need to know:

Get free branded items when you shop at UNISAT

Buy 2 select spirits, and get FREE airpods

Buy premium spirits, and get a FREE Cocktail jigger

Buy 1 Bottle of select spirit, and get a FREE branded shoulder bag

Buy a select bottle of Japanese spirit, and get FREE seeds to plant

The important bits

Open 7 days a week from 9 am-midnight, daily

Call 0561199527 / +971561199520 for more deets.

Avail of FREE home delivery in Ajman on orders above AED200 (orders will be accepted until 11pm for same-day delivery).

Google Maps right here – Unisat Ajman location

Follow their IG for daily updates on comps and giveaways here!