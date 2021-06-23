Latest
WIN: A Staycation At Al Seef Heritage Hotel Dubai AND Waterpark Passes
A veryyyyyyy nice prize here!
You can WIN a staycation at Al Seef Heritage Hotel Dubai INCLUDING breakfast and dinner for two AND passes for Laguna Waterpark.
Get this amazing summer deal is worth AED999, but it’s on sale from July 1 for just AED399 (*note: it does not include dinner) Book it in here
Want to win a staycation at a hotel that prides itself on Emirati authenticity? Al Seef is a Heritage Hotel, a destination that’s 100% worth a visit! Located in Dubai’s ancient port, this is a trip back in time, hidden among the bustling souks and overlooking Dubai Creek, this is a truly exceptional Dubai experience, coupled with waterpark passes and dinner on the Creek, it’s an unmissable summer stay!
Answer this very easy question to be in the running
The prize includes breakfast for two, dinner by Dubai Creek at Skafos and Laguna waterpark tickets
What to try this epic staycation? It’s all part of Dubai Summer Surprises deals. Learn all about it, and get booking your next Emirati adventure right here.
*Note the Dubai Summer Surprises staycay does not include dinner.
Get the deal!
This is a summer offer and it’s available from July 1
Prices start at AED399 for a package valued at AED999! *Not including dinner